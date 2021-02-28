‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Inch Down With Host Nick Jonas

Saturday Night Live‘s Feb. 27 telecast, featuring Nick Jonas as host and musical guest, drew a 4.1 rating household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 1.0 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was down a tenth in households and 18-49 from last week’s show, hosted by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page with musical guest Bad Bunny, and matching the fast-national results for the Feb. 13 episode hosted by Regina King with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. After a hiatus, Saturday Night Live will return to live shows on March 27 with alumna Maya Rudolph as host and rapper Jack Harlow as musical guest.

For the first time in its history, SNL is #1 among all comedies on broadcast and cable in 18-49 and total viewers (L+7) this season. In social interactions, this season’s SNL is up 23% through 13 episodes vs. the same period last season.

Of the videos from last night’s episode, garnering most YouTube views as of Sunday morning behind the Covid-19 vaccine-themed Cold Open and Weekend Update, skewering the Frasier revival, The Muppet Show content disclaimer and Marjorie Taylor Greene, are the Mirror Workout sketch, which gives high-tech workouts an unexpected sinister twist, and a take on Post-Covid Dating. Watch them below: