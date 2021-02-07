‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Rise In 18-49 Demo With Host Dan Levy

Saturday Night Live‘s Feb. 6 telecast, featuring Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy in his hosting debut and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers, drew a 4.2 rating household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was off by a tenth from last week in households but up two tenths in 18-49, the highest demo delivery in the 25 markets since the Nov. 7 post-election episode hosted by Dave Chappelle. In households, SNL has stayed in the 4.3-4.4 rating range for the last four telecasts.

Buoyed by the election coverage, the current season of SNL — the show’s best since the conclusion of last election cycle four years ago — for the first time in its 46-year history is #1 among all comedies on broadcast and cable in Live+7 18-49 and total viewers.

In social interactions, this season’s SNL is up 48% vs. last season. Of the videos from last night’s episodes, garnering most YouTube views as of Sunday morning behind the Super Bowl-themed Cold Open is the Zillow parody, revealing real estate listings as a new way for thirtysomethings to “satisfy their every fantasy.” You can watch it below.