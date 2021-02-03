Sarayu Blue Joins Apple’s ‘The Shrink Next Door’; NBC’s ‘Debris’ Casts Sebastian Roché

EXCLUSIVE: Sarayu Blue (I Feel Bad) has booked a recurring role opposite Paul Rudd in Apple limited series The Shrink Next Door, based on the hit podcast by Wondery and Bloomberg Media. The series hails from director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds), writer Georgia Pritchett (Succession, Veep), Civic Center Media and MRC Television. Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Blue will play Miriam, a patient of Ike’s. Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson also star. Blue recently recurred on Netflix comedy Medical Police. She previously starred on NBC comedy series I Feel Bad, was a series regular on the CW’s No Tomorrow and appeared in the feature Blockers, among other credits. Blue is repped by CAA and D2 Management.

Sebastian Roché (Fringe) is set for a recurring role on NBC’s new sci-fi drama Debris, starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele, from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman, Legendary Television & Universal Television. Written by Wyman, Debris is said to be in the vein of The X-Files and Men in Black. In it, two agents (Steele and Tucker) from two different continents and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind. Roché will play Brill, an enigmatic MI-6 agent who seems to have his own agenda. Wyman executive produces through his Frequency Films alongside Jason Hoffs. Legendary and Universal Television co-produces with Frequency Films. The project reunites Roché and Wyman, who worked together on Fringe. Roché’s credits also include Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, HBO’s The Young Pope, Nat Geo’s Genius: Picasso and Michael Bay’s Netflix action pic 6 Underground. He recently recurred on the CW’s Batwoman. Roché is repped by Performers Management and 42, out of London.

2020-21 Apple TV Pilots & Series Orders