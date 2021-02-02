Santa Barbara Film Festival Awards: Zendaya, Maria Bakalova, Andra Day, Riz Ahmed Among Virtuosos Honorees

UPDATED with latest: The Santa Barbara Film Festival on Tuesday unveiled the recipients of its Virtuosos Award, given annually to a group recognizing their noteworthy performances in film. The honors will be bestowed Saturday, April 3.

This year’s list: Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) and Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie).

The Virtuosos ceremony will include a discussion of their work moderated by Turner Classic Movies host and IMDb special correspondent Dave Karger.

The group joins already announced honorees Delroy Lindo, who will receive the American Riviera Award during the 36th annual festival, which is set to run March 31-April 10. Lindo, part of the ensemble cast of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, will be feted April 8. Also on the honoree year list this year is The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat 2 star Sacha Baron Cohen, who will receive Santa Barbara’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

Check back as more SBIFF awards are handed out and this year’s honoree list is filled out.

VIrtuoso Awards

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

American Riviera Award

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding Performer of the Year Award

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Trial of the Chicago 7