Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sundance Premiere: Peter Nicks’ ‘Homeroom’ Explores Oakland High School Where Activist Students Don’t Back Down

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Santa Barbara Film Festival Awards: Zendaya, Maria Bakalova, Andra Day, Riz Ahmed Among Virtuosos Honorees

UPDATED with latest: The Santa Barbara Film Festival on Tuesday unveiled the recipients of its Virtuosos Award, given annually to a group recognizing their noteworthy performances in film. The honors will be bestowed Saturday, April 3.

This year’s list: Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) and Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie).

The Virtuosos ceremony will include a discussion of their work moderated by Turner Classic Movies host and IMDb special correspondent Dave Karger.

The group joins already announced honorees Delroy Lindo, who will receive the American Riviera Award during the 36th annual festival, which is set to run March 31-April 10. Lindo, part of the ensemble cast of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, will be feted April 8. Also on the honoree year list this year is The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat 2 star Sacha Baron Cohen, who will receive Santa Barbara’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

Check back as more SBIFF awards are handed out and this year’s honoree list is filled out.

VIrtuoso Awards

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

American Riviera Award

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding Performer of the Year Award

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Trial of the Chicago 7

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad