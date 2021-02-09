Sandra Bullock Joins Brad Pitt In Sony’s Action Movie ‘Bullet Train’

EXCLUSIVE: In what would mark the first time the two Oscar winners would cross paths on screen, Sources tell Deadline that Sandra Bullock is joining Brad Pitt in the Sony action pic Bullet Train. Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka and Andrew Koji are also on board.

Sony had no comment.

Hobbs & Shaw helmer David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Plot details are vague, and it is unknown who Bullock will be playing.

It’s quite shocking that even though the two movie stars have been at the top of their game since the early 90s that this would mark the first time either has worked together on a feature film. The closest tie is Bullock recently starring in the Ocean’s Eleven female spin-off, Ocean’s Eight, which was a franchise Pitt helped launch when he starred in the Ocean’s Eleven remake in 2001.

Bullock was most recently seen in the Netflix thriller Bird Box and can be seen next in an untitled drama from the streamer that has Nora Fingscheidt directing.

