Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Tunisia Oscar Contender ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired the U.S. distribution rights for Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia’s short-listed entry for Best International Film for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Written and directed by Hania, the film stars Yahya Mahyni, Dea Liane, Koen De Bouw and Monica Bellucci. The Man Who Sold His Skin tells the story of Sam Ali, a young sensitive and impulsive Syrian, who left his country for Lebanon to escape the war. To be able to travel to Europe and live with the love of his life, he accepts to have his back tattooed by one of by the World’s most sulfurous contemporary artist. Turning his own body into a prestigious piece of art, Sam will however come to realize that his decision might actually mean anything but freedom.

“The Man Who Sold His Skin is a powerful film that draws you in utilizing drama and satire to tell a story that intertwines humanity and art,” said Peter Goldwyn of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

“I am honored that Samuel Goldwyn Film is going to distribute our film in the US,” said Hania. “They have a long history of successfully distributing excellent films, and I am thrilled that The Man Who Sold His Skin is going to join that impressive list.”

The film is Hania’s second film to be the Tunisian Oscar submission. Her first was the 2017 film Beauty and the Dogs. Her other features include Le Challat De Tunis and Les Imams Vont À L’école.

The Man Who Sold His Skin is produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha of Tanit Films along with Habib Attia, Annabella Nezri, Thanassis Karathanos, Martin Hampel, Andreas Rocksen of Cinetelefilms. Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion, Kwassa Films, and Laika Film & Television.

Paris-based BAC Films negotiated the deal with Samuel Goldwyn.