Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights To Explorer Biopic ‘Amundsen’ With Pal Sverre Hagen & Katherine Waterston

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to explorer biopic Amundsen: The Greatest Expedition about Norwegian adventurer Roald Amundsen’s epic journeys to the South and North Poles.

Directed by Espen Sandberg (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), starring are Pål Sverre Hagen (Kon-Tiki), Christian Rubeck (Genius) and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them).

The Norwegian and English-language film charts Roald Amundsen’s dream of reaching the North Pole which haunts him throughout his life. He is obsessed with the idea of discovering the last unchartered lands of the world. While he wins the race against Robert Scott and becomes the first man ever to conquer the South Pole, Amundsen will sacrifice everything to be the first to explore the icy wastelands of the North Pole.

Pic is scripted by Ravn Lanesskog. Producers are Kristian Strand Sinkerud, Espen Horn and John M. Jacobsen.

Samuel Goldwyn is aiming for a theatrical run in March and a VOD release in April. The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn and REInvent Studios on behalf of the filmmakers.