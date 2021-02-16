Samuel Goldwyn Acquires Brian Tyree Henry Comedy ‘The Outside Story’

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Film announced today that it has acquired North American rights to Casimir Nozkowski’s first feature film, The Outside Story. The film, starring Brian Tyree Henry, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sunita Mani and Olivia Edward, will premiere on-demand and digital on Apr. 30, 2021.

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Brian Newman of Sub-Genre Media on behalf of the filmmakers.

In The Outside Story, Henry stars as Charles Young, a broken-hearted video editor. Perceiving a betrayal of trust as a sign his girlfriend Isha (Martin-Green) is leaving him, Charles preemptively blows up his relationship and sequesters himself at home. The fates do not comply and Charles locks himself out of his apartment. Stumbling into a transformational, timely odyssey exploring his community, Charles meets a dynamic ensemble of previously avoided neighbors (Mani, Edward and Asia Kate Dillon), who show him everyone’s got issues and it never helps to keep them all locked up inside.

“The Outside Story is ultimately a movie about human connection – something that I deeply miss right now,” said Nozkowski. “I wanted to tell a story about the kindness and weirdness that orbits around us at all times and follow a character – so beautifully portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry – cut off from his comfort zone and colliding with the unknowns of the world around him. Our team couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Samuel Goldwyn Films to release our movie and celebrate the silver lining of misplacing your keys and finding some new perspective.”

Nozkowski wrote The Outside Story, which was produced by Brian Newman, Frank Hall Green, and Joseph Stephans; executive produced by Cameron O’Reilly, Evan Thayer, and Lisa Kleiner-Chanoff.