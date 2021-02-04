Samuel Goldwyn Acquires ‘Gaza Mon Amour’, Palestine’s Oscar Entry For Best International Feature

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Tarzan and Arab Nasser’s Gaza Mon Amour, Palestine’s official submission for Best International Feature at the 93rd Academy Awards. The film will be released later this year.

Written and directed Tarzan and Arab Nasser, the film stars Salim Daw (Tel Aviv on Fire), Hiam Abbass (Succession, Ramy), Maisa Abd Elhadi (Baghdad Central). “This film is a love message from and to Gaza, and we are thrilled to share it with the American audiences,” said the twin brother filmmakers in a joint statement.

Set in present-day Gaza, the story follows 60-year-old fisherman Issa who is secretly in love with Siham, a woman who works at the market with her daughter Leila. When he discovers an ancient phallic statue of Apollo in his fishing nets, Issa hides it, not knowing what to do with this mysterious and potent treasure. Yet deep inside, he feels that this discovery will change his life forever. Strangely, his confidence starts to grow and eventually he decides to approach Siham.

Gaza Mon Amour was produced by Marie Legrand, Rani Massalha, Michael Eckelt, and coproduced by Rashid Abdelhamid, Pandora da Cunha Telles, Pablo Iraola, Khaled Haddad.

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Pape Boye of Versatile on behalf of the filmmakers.