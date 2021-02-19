Samara Weaving To Play Holly Madison In Series Adaptation Of Madison’s Memoir ‘Down The Rabbit Hole’ At Sony TV

Holly Madison’s bestselling memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned the tell-all book for development as a limited series with Samara Weaving (Hollywood) set to star as Madison. Australian writer Marieke Hardy (Laid) is attached to pen the adaptation and Madison will serve as an executive producer. Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment also will executive produce.

Down the Rabbit Hole looks beyond the polished facade of the Playboy brand to depict the visceral, often deeply damaging stories of the women who entered following a dream and found themselves manipulated, controlled, and abused by the machine.

The book spent multiple weeks at the top of The New York Times best seller list upon its release by Harper Collins in 2015 and was described by Buzzfeed as “a celebrity memoir infused with The Bell Jar and Going Clear.”

Gluck and Richard Schwartz (Woke) will executive produce for Olive Bridge, along with Judith Verno (Masters of Sex, The Anna Nicole Story) of Peace Out Productions. Sony TV is the studio.

Weaving recently wrapped Robert Schwentke’s Snake Eyes for Paramount opposite Henry Golding. She co-starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood. She most recently co-starred on the big screen in MGM’s Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the franchise headlined by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Her previous film credits include Ready or Not and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She will next be seen as a lead opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s upcoming tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Liane Moriarty’s latest book.

Down the Rabbit Hole is Madison’s first book. Her second book, also published by HarperCollins, The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice, and the Road to Reinvention, was released in 2016. Madison is known for her role in the E! reality series The Girls Next Door and her spinoff series Holly’s World.