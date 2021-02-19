Sam Riley, Natasia Demetriou & Jacob Anderson Join Rom-Com ‘Timestalker’ From ‘Prevenge’ Director Alice Lowe; HanWay Boards Sales – EFM

Sam Riley has boarded the cast of Alice Lowe’s Timestalker, starring alongside Lowe, Natasia Demetriou and Jacob Anderson in the romantic comedy chronicling one woman’s unrequited love across several centuries.

This is Lowe’s second feature after 2016’s Prevenge, which was at Venice. Vaughan Sivell is producing for Western Edge Pictures. HanWay Films has picked up worldwide sales ahead of the European Film Market (March 1-5).

In the movie, each cast member will recur throughout each historical period, from 1680s Western Scotland to the apocalyptic 22nd Century.

“It’s so exciting to be working on a grander scale on Timestalker – but with the same crafting of script and comedy improv and brilliant actors,” said Lowe. “This film is my homage to the most romantic epics. Lavish, lush and overflowing with emotion. This film is going to be shameless. All blusher and petticoats and suicidal lovers. The romantic era we all need a pinch of right now. Romance Isn’t dead.”

“Alice Lowe is part of a wave of exciting fresh female talent coming out of the UK at the moment. At a time when we need laughter and romance, with Timestalker she delivers all of that but then twists it and subverts it to give us something truly fresh, irreverent and playful. The rule book is out the window here, and anything is possible,” added Gabrielle Stewart, Managing Director, HanWay Films.