‘SAS: Red Notice’, Starring Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose & Andy Serkis, Gets North American Distribution Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment have acquired North American rights to action-thriller SAS: Red Notice from Parabolic Pictures’ Laurence Malkin and former special-forces operator Andy McNab.

The film is based on McNab’s bestselling novel and stars Sam Heughan (Outlander), Ruby Rose (Batwoman), Andy Serkis (Black Panther), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Noel Clarke (Bulletproof) and Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton).

The film follows Tom Buckingham, a suspended special forces operator, who is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, heavily armed mercenaries, led by Grace Lewis, seize control of it and hold everyone hostage. Grace threatens to blow up the Channel Tunnel and declare economic war on a government that has its fair share of secrets to keep. Unarmed and cut off from his counter terror team, Buckingham is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive.

Vertical and Redbox will release the film March 16 theatrically and via premium VOD.

Marc Danon from Redbox and Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector from Vertical negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group, Endeavor Content, and Mike Runagall of Altitude on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Watching SAS: Red Notice, it was clear to the team at Vertical Entertainment that audiences would love the heart-pounding, thrill-ride that the film takes you on,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. “Featuring an incredibly talented cast from Sam Heughan to Ruby Rose and Tom Wilkinson, we are excited to provide the American audience an action-packed film that will offer a unique look at the inner workings of British Special Forces.”

“The millions of Andy McNab fans eager to experience it as an action-packed movie will not be disappointed,” added Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “The all-star cast and talented creative team deliver an edge-of-your-seat action-adventure, and we’re proud to team up with Vertical Entertainment to bring this highly-anticipated film to audiences in the U.S.”

Writer-producer Laurence Malkin, commented: “Bringing Andy’s unique psychology and perspective on special forces to American audiences is a dream come true. The actors made that dream a reality and we can’t wait for Vertical and Redbox to release the film.”

Pic was directed by Magnus Martens from a screenplay by Laurence Malkin based on the novel Red Notice by Andy McNab. Producers are Laurence Malkin, Joe Simpson, Kwesi Dickson and Andy McNab. Executive producers include Chad Thumann, John Jencks, Jay Taylor, Simon Williams, Stephen Spence, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, Ian Lewis, Julia Stuart, Claudia Bluemhuber, Florian Dargel, Ian Hutchinson, Alastair Burlingham, Charlie Dombek, Peter Hampden, and Norman Merry.