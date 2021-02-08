Sam Claflin & Veronica Echegui Leading Rom-Com ‘Book Of Love’ For Sky & XYZ Films

Sam Claflin and Veronica Echegui are toplining the romantic comedy Book Of Love, which shoots next month. Sky is producing the movie as a Sky Original for its markets, with XYZ Films handling rights for the rest of the world.

The story is about two writers thrown together on a book tour in Mexico. Analeine Cal Y Mayor (Treading Water) is directing from a script by David Quantick (Veep).

Producers include Michael Knowles from North of Watford Films, Naysun Alae-Carew from Blazing Griffin, Allan Niblo from Vertigo Films, Nick Spicer and Maxime Cottray from XYZ Films and Richard Alan Reid from BuzzFeed Studios. BuzzFeed Studios and North of Watford Films developed the screenplay and BuzzFeed Studios will be a marketing partner on the film.

Sky recently unveiled its content strategy for 2021, which includes a commitment to release two original films per month this year.