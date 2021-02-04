Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa Productions Sets First Project At HBO Max With Series Adaptation of ‘A Boob’s Life’; Cynthia Mort To Serve As Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa Productions has come on to develop Leslie’s Lehr’s book A Boob’s Life as a series for HBO Max, marking the first project they will develop under their new first-look deal with the company. A Boob’s Life is a half hour comedy about Leslie, a woman turning 40 and in crisis, whose life gets turned upside down when her boobs start talking to her, forcing her to look at herself in a completely different light. The show blows open the reality of life in a female body in a culture that is obsessed with breasts. The series will be based off Lehr’s book A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me—and You, which is being released on March 2 by Pegasus Books. Lehr will also serve as an executive producer.

Hayek will executive produce alongside Jose Tamez and Siobhan Flynn under their Ventanarosa Productions banner. Melissa Oman and Julie R. Snyder will also executive produce under their Wheeler Girl Productions banner. Cynthia Mort, who created and produced the HBO series Tell Me You Love Me, will write and serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Mort got her start in the industry as a writer on Roseanne and Will and Grace.

“We are so appreciative that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us,” said Hayek. “In A Boob’s Life, we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgement women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough. In this show, we give the breast a voice that takes us through the life of a woman from a unique perspective that often we don’t dare to see.”

Ventanarosa Productions was founded by Salma Hayek in 1998. The company’s highlights include Frida (won two Academy Awards), The Maldonado Miracle, Ugly Betty and Kahlil Gibran’s animated film The Prophet. Other credits include the recently announced Santa Evita at Fox Latin America and Netflix’s Monarca, which recently released its second season.

Ventanarosa is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. Mort is represented by The Law Firm of Rosalind Lichter. Lehr is repped by UTA, Leshne Agency and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.