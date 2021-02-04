How To Watch The SAG Awards Nominations Online

The SAG Awards are unveiling nominations Thursday morning, with Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs doing the honors beginning at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

The announcement is being streamed live exclusively on the SAG Awards’ Instagram page beginning at 7:50 a.m. PT/10:50 a.m. ET with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and nominations for the SAG Awards’ stunt honors — Outstanding Action Performances by Television and Film ensembles. The main noms will follow.

The list of 15 total categories honoring the best in film and TV acting over the past year includes the guild’s marquee Ensemble film and TV honors. Last year, Parasite won the film ensemble award, one of the big drumbeats on its road to the eventual Best Picture Oscar. On the TV side, Netflix’s The Crown, this week’s most nominated Golden Globe TV show, was named Best Ensemble Drama, while Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won in Comedy.

Final voting for the 27th annual SAG Awards by the guild’s eligible members begins February 16 and runs through March 30.

The SAG Awards will air live Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT simulcast on TNT and TBS. The awards show originally was set for January 24 but has changed twice, first due to the Covid-19 pandemic and again to move off the new date set for the rescheduled Grammy Awards.