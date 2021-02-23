SAG-AFTRA Calls On Members To Take Part In Wages & Working Conditions Meetings To Develop Proposals For New Network Code Contract

SAG-AFTRA is calling on members to participate in wages & working conditions meetings to help develop the union’s proposals for its upcoming negotiations for a new Network Code, a contract that covers a wide range of non-primetime programs aired on the Big Four broadcast networks including soap operas, game shows, talk shows and quiz shows, as well as sports and variety shows.

The contract – formally known as the SAG-AFTRA National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting – expires June 30, and the wages & working conditions meetings will be held across the country via Zoom between March 1- 26.

“Members who work this contract are invited to participate in these important discussions,” the union said. “Join your fellow members to discuss issues you’d like to see addressed in the upcoming Network Code negotiations. Your participation is vital.”

The Network Code is one of the union’s smaller contracts, accounting for little more than 6% of members’ earnings, but it will be the first to be negotiated since the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan raised eligibility requirements on January 1 to prevent running out of reserves by 2024. Increased employer contributions to the Health Plan is expected to be a major element of the upcoming negotiations.