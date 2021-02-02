SAG-AFTRA’s Gabrielle Carteris Urges Members To Lobby Congress For $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Package

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris is urging the union’s 160,000 members to contact their representatives in Congress and tell them to support the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. “Your participation is needed,” she said in a posting on the union’s website. “Please let your representatives and senators know today how important Covid-19 economic relief is.”

“Elections are over, your votes have been counted, and we ask those elected to honor the promises made to help those in need,” she wrote. “We applaud the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan and we ask that Congress take action on it expeditiously.”

The benefits in the Plan include: $1,400 direct stimulus payments; an increase in the federal stipend for unemployment insurance from $300 a week to $400 a week through September; an extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program through September, and a federal subsidy through September of COBRA premiums for those who lost their work-based health insurance.

The benefits of the $900 billion Economic Relief Bill adopted in December are set to expire in March, but Carteris noted that “Covid-19 will not expire in March.”

