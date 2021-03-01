Sacha Baron Cohen On The Future Of Borat: “The Gray Suit Is Locked Up And Not Coming Out Again” – Golden Globes Backstage

It was a fight well worth fighting, and one which put Sacha Baron Cohen’s life in peril.

We’re specially talking about how the British comedian pulled off Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm by shooting in red states in the heart of a divided nation — and during Covid. Not only did Baron Cohen’s comedic protest movie find a release before the election and achieve its ultimate intention to undermine U.S. President Donald Trump (mission accomplished), but Baron Cohen walked away tonight with two Golden Globes for both Best Comedy/Musical Feature and Best Actor in a Comedy Film; the second and third Globes overall of his career.

“This was probably the most dangerous project I had to work on,” said Baron Cohen who had to wear a bulletproof vest in certain situations during production.

“We felt that the risks were worth taking. I was just very worried about Trump and Trumpism and the election and our democracy was at risk,” said the actor/creator who scored an adapted screenplay nomination for the first Borat in 2007.

“There were situations I would never go back to do again,” said Baron Cohen indicating that this would be the last we see of his Kazakhstani journalist, “The gray suit is locked up and not coming out again.”

Said Baron Cohen, “Had Trump won on Nov. 3, and I hadn’t been able to make this movie, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”

In total tonight Amazon counted three Golden Globe wins; the streamer also saw a Best Supporting Actor TV trophy for John Boyega in Small Axe.

Watch Baron Cohen backstage: