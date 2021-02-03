Sacha Baron Cohen Ties Record For Most Golden Globe Noms For A Performer In One Year

While there were several double Golden Globe nominations this year for actors and actresses, Sacha Baron Cohen is in rare form earning three noms, tying with Helen Mirren and Jamie Foxx for the most ever by a performer in one year at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ceremony.

Cohen earned Golden Globe noms as a producer in the Best Comedy or Musical feature category and Best Actor Comedy or Musical for the sequel to his 2006 movie, Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Movie Film, in addition to a Best Supporting Role nod for his turn as Abbie Hoffman in Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Previously, Helen Mirren earned three noms in 2007 for Miramax’s The Queen (Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama), HBO’s Elizabeth I (Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie), and PBS’s Prime Suspect: The Final Act (Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie). Mirren won two out of those three for The Queen and Elizabeth I, raising her career Globe wins to three. She also won the first time she was nominated in 1997 for the TV movie Losing Chase in the Best Actress miniseries – TV movie category.

Foxx also had three Globe nominations in 2005 for Ray (Best Actor – Drama Feature), Collateral (Best Supporting Actor) and Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story (Best Actor, Miniseries-TV Movie). Foxx won for Ray.