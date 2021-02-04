Ryan Seacrest Announces Exit From E!’s ‘Live From The Red Carpet’ After 14 Years As Host

After nearly 14 years of hosting E!’s Live From The Red Carpet, Ryan Seacrest is setting down the mic.

The Ryan and Kelly host and television personality announced his exit from the red carpet show on Monday, writing that he’s “decided to move on to new adventures.” Seacrest began hosting the pre-awards show segment back in 2006 alongside Giuliani Rancic.

“I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana,” Seacrest wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to everyone for watching all these years.”

In response to Seacrest’s announcement, E! noted that the notable entertainment host will “always be part of the E! family.”