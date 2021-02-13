Ryan Reynolds Offers Some Solid Advice To Fan On ‘Deadpool’ Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds has finally gotten around to responding to a fan letter sent to him upon the release of the first Deadpool, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary on the market.

A fan named Hunter sent the letter on March 10, 2016, purportedly as part of an English class assignment. In it, Hunter asked for advice on being “more badass like you.”

Reynolds’s response, dated March 16, 2016, offered some solid advice. “Commit to one thing. For me, it’s acting. No messing around with random business ventures like other celebs.”

Ahem.

Reynolds sold his Aviation Gin for $610 million in 2020. He also noted in his reply that “acting and I are like Tom Brady and New England: together forever.”

Brady just won the Super Bowl in his first season playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, located more than 1,300 miles from New England.

But, as Reynolds noted in his caption, the tweet still “Holds up. Mostly.”