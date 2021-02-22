Ryan Reynolds Dispels ‘Justice League’ Cameo Fan Speculation: “The Suit Stays In The Closet”

Ryan Reynolds shut down speculation about his Green Lantern making a cameo in Zack Snyder’s upcoming Justice League, disappointing some hopeful fans on Twitter.

Rumors about Reynold’s return as Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern, resurfaced on Monday upon a Vanity Fair report that revealed that the highly-anticipated Snyder cut will feature an ending with “a hero cameo that will blow hard-core fans’ minds.” While fans shared their picks for who they’d like to see when Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO on come March 18, one name popped up more than others – Hal Jordan. In 2011, Reynolds starred as Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern, in Martin Campbell’s 2011 film.

“It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal,” Reynolds said after a Twitter user replied with a gif of the actor Campbell’s flick. “Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer.”

Reynold’s confirmation comes nearly six months after he tweeted that he’d “love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie” and that after he “heard I may already be in it?” Now that fans know that Reynold’s Green Lantern won’t drop by, they can certainly look forward to another surprise-worthy hero.

More than a month before the film’s slated release and the trailer for Snyder’s Justice League has already gained more than 19 million views on YouTube. While the teaser may feature footage familiar to the 2017 film, which Joss Whedon wrapped up, the first glimpse unveils some new faces including Jared Leto’s Joker and Darkseid.