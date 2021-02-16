Ryan Murphy To Receive Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award

Ryan Murphy will receive the Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award at the 25th Annual ADG Awards on April 10.

The ADG’s Cinematic Imagery Award is given to those whose body of work in the film and television industry has richly enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer’s experience.

“Ryan Murphy is a visionary whose impact spans a wide spectrum of film, television, and streaming projects, all the while creating memorable, visual story telling experiences as one of Hollywood’s most prolific and successful writers-directors-producers,” said ADG President Nelson Coates in a statement. “His imagination and consistent emphasis on high production values have fostered the creation of worlds that will have lasting impact on the visual lexicon of entertainment for years to come. He personifies the very concept of cinematic imagery. The ADG is thrilled to recognize Murphy’s tremendous contributions to the art of narrative design.”

Ryan is the originator of television programs including American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, Hollywood, Feud, Glee, and The New Normal, among others.

In 2016, Murphy’s first installment of American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson, won 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series. His FX series Pose was nominated for 13 Emmy awards along with several Golden Globe nominations. The show made history by featuring the largest transgender series regular cast and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series.

Ryan recently directed the feature adaption of the Broadway hit The Prom, starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden. Upcoming television projects include Halston starring Ewan McGregor, and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, both for Netflix.