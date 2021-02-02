Click to Skip Ad
Ruth Wilson Set To Join Untitled Searchlight Murder Mystery Helmed By Tom George

Actress Ruth Wilson poses for photographers on arrival at the 2019 BAFTA Television Awards in London, Sunday, May 12, 2019.(Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP) Grant Pollard/AP

EXCLUSIVE: Ruth Wilson is set to co-star in Searchlight’s Untitled Murder Mystery, the Tom George-directed drama that stars Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, David Oyelowo, and Adrien Brody. Production will begin imminently.

Wilson, who starred in the Showtime drama The Affair, is currently in production on HBO’s Oslo, directed by Bartlett Sher and produced by Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko, Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel. Wilson recently wrapped True Things, which she starred in and produced alongside Jude Law.

She will next film the third season of His Dark Materials, reprising her role as Mrs. Coulter.

Wilson is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer.

