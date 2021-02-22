Russell Hollander Re-Upped As DGA National Executive Director Through 2026

The Directors Guild of America has extended the contract of national executive director Russell Hollander through 2026.

“I’m honored by the DGA’s confidence in my service to the membership,” Hollander said. “The beauty of our guild is our defining, singular mission to advance the creative and economic rights of our members – and the secret to our longstanding success is the strong partnership between our elected leaders and our professional staff to fulfill that purpose.”

The guild’s latest financial reports filed with the Department of Labor show that he earned $690,225 in 2019.

“Since stepping into the role of national executive director in 2017, Russ has been a rock for our members when we most needed him,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “As our chief negotiator, Russ led the way in our incredibly complex 2020 contract talks, achieving significant streaming and pension gains, and setting the pattern for the industry. Soon after, our world was engulfed in the pandemic – and Russ worked tirelessly with our National Board Covid-19 committee to marshal top medical experts and our sister unions in the development of strict, science-based protocols that could protect everyone on set, and succeed in joint-union negotiations with employers for a safe return to work. Throughout these transformative times, he has shepherded us through with his compassion, intellect, and strength – and under his leadership we have the confidence that we are protected in the present and prepared for the future.”

Related Story Paris Barclay To Receive DGA Honorary Life Member Award

As national executive director, Hollander oversees the DGA’s work protecting and extending the creative and economic rights of its more than 18,000 members working in the U.S. and around the world. He serves as the DGA’s chief negotiator in all of its labor negotiations, and oversees the DGA’s activities and operations, directing a staff of 175. Hollander also develops the guild’s policy and strategic agenda, working with the elected president and Board of Directors, and serves as a Trustee for the DGA-Producer Pension and Health Plans.

Prior to his current role, Hollander was the head of the DGA’s New York office, where he served as the DGA’s chief negotiator in six network negotiations with ABC, CBS, and NBC, and four commercial negotiations with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers.

Hollander’s 20-year tenure at the DGA began in 2001 as assistant Eastern executive director. He was promoted to Eastern executive director in 2002, and in 2011 to Eastern executive director/associate national executive director. Prior to joining the DGA, he was a partner at top labor law firm Cohen, Weiss and Simon, where he specialized in the representation of labor organizations and employee benefit plans. During that time, he also worked to strengthen the rights of unions.