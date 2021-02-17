Remembering Rush Limbaugh: “Heaven’s Gain” To Some, New “Radio Show In Hell” To Others

Refresh for updates: Former President Donald Trump eulogized Rush Limbaugh on Fox News today by noting, “People whether they loved him or not, they respected him.”

Apparently Trump hasn’t been keeping up with Twitter since getting booted from the platform.

“Rush Limbaugh already started a radio show in Hell,” tweeted Saturday Night Live‘s Luke Null, “and is ranting about how the devil should shut the fiery gates because all these OUTSIDERS are ruining everything!”

Satirist Randy Rainbow offered a succinct, “Bye gurl. Amen.”

With a flood of social media posts compiling the many racist, homophobic, misogynistic and just plain cruel comments made by the right-wing radio host over the years, his supporters certainly made their voices heard too.

Related Story Rush Limbaugh Dies: Influential Conservative Talk Show Pioneer Was 70

Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021: Photo Gallery

“A hero to many,” tweeted former Fox News host Glenn Beck. “An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio. Heavens gain, our loss.”

“Rush Limbaugh had unrelenting boldness to proclaim the truth,” tweeted former Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany. “Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career…I am the definition of a ‘Rush Baby,’ and it’s not just me. There are tens of thousands of us all across the conservative movement.”

Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, landing on what might be the flat-footed analogy of the day, called Limbaugh “the Muhammad Ali of radio,” while former Fox News staple Bill O’Reilly wrote, “History counts few entertainers among those who made a difference in the country. Rush Limbaugh did.”

Some in Hollywood were taking a “if you can’t say anything nice” approach. Tweeted actress Yvette Nicole Brown: “I heard Rush Limbaugh died.”

Here’s a sampling of today’s reactions…

I remember in 2004 #RushLimbaugh called me a "Feminazi." I wore that like a badge of honor.

I'm sure many of his fans are mourning the loss of their champion of hatred, bigotry and misogyny. But they still have #DonaldJTrump — Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) February 17, 2021

People who can’t show grace when famous people they disagree with die reveal their true character and it only reflects on them. Everyone has a family and people who loved them. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 17, 2021

Obituary: A man unmournable, Limbaugh paved a way for the Alex Joneses of the world, allowing conspiracy theorists, bigots, racists and sexists to bloom freely and without consequence. He was a true coward masquerading as a provocateur, and will be remembered as nothing more. https://t.co/S8irGA5QN3 — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 17, 2021

Rush was quite simply “the greatest,” the Muhammad Ali of radio, incomparably good at what he did, and he put his genius in service of the great cause of liberty. R.I.P. #rushlimbaugh — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh has died, services will be held on Monday

Speakers include,

his dealer, who has sent a bouquet of various opioids

Sandra Flake is scheduled for an on grave River Dance.

Smuggled Viagra will be on hand and Micheal J Fox is scheduled to giggle for an hour. — Titus (@TitusNation) February 17, 2021

1/3 Rush Limbaugh had unrelenting boldness to proclaim the truth. Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career. Growing up in Plant City, Florida, my dad would always play the Rush Limbaugh program in his pick-up truck… — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

3/3 He has built a legacy that will endure for many generations to come and will continue to inform our country. Thank you, Rush, for all you have done for this nation. The United States of America is better because of you. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

So then you were about the same age as pre-teen Chelsea Clinton was when Rush Limbaugh called her a dog. Oh, the wit. https://t.co/dCFWVvaiew — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 17, 2021

Not the obituary I wanted to read today… but we're getting warmer.https://t.co/8OfrjislmX — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh's legacy is one of bigotry, cruelty, racism, homophobia and hate and I refuse to let anyone rewrite history out of respect for the dead. That we're talking about him at all is, frankly, more respect than he deserves. — Kit Williamson (@kitwilliamson) February 17, 2021

No words … I just got news the Rush Limbaugh has passed away.

thanks Rush for all you taught, gave and were. A hero to many. An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio.

Heavens gain, our loss. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 17, 2021

To paraphrase Bette Davis, “You should never say bad things about the dead, only good… Rush Limbaugh is dead. Good.” https://t.co/WCVBP8Am9e — Nathan Lee Graham (@nathanleegraham) February 17, 2021

R.I.P. Rush – I know you’ll be hitting fairways & greens on the big championship course upstairs #rip #rushlimbaugh https://t.co/DOFVuTP6lh — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) February 17, 2021

The legacy of Rush Limbaugh is clear: the most successful radio broadcaster in history. Mr. Limbaugh provided a conservative balance against the dangerous left wing corporate media machine. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh died. Trump Plaza was imploded. Yesterday the pro-Trump prophets were talking about “a cleansing snow”. I doubt they’ll make the connection. — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) February 17, 2021

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are saddened to learn of the passing of fellow Floridian and our friend, Rush Limbaugh. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L4GuZZNhfy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 17, 2021

I heard #RushLimbaugh died. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 17, 2021

RIP. More than any single person, Rush Limbaugh helped break the left’s monopoly in the media. The left is still dominant, but not to the extent it was before he came along. He waged a brave struggle against deafness and later, the cancer that killed him. He was a giant. https://t.co/en5VQ9yCnW — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 17, 2021

I believe in a God who is very tenderly explaining some things to Rush Limbaugh right now. Limbaugh I assume is very quiet and taking it all in. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 17, 2021

Bye gurl. Amen. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) February 17, 2021