Remembering Rush Limbaugh: “Heaven’s Gain” To Some, New “Radio Show In Hell” To Others

Rush Limbaugh
Rush Limbaugh AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Refresh for updates: Former President Donald Trump eulogized Rush Limbaugh on Fox News today by noting, “People whether they loved him or not, they respected him.”

Apparently Trump hasn’t been keeping up with Twitter since getting booted from the platform.

“Rush Limbaugh already started a radio show in Hell,” tweeted Saturday Night Live‘s Luke Null, “and is ranting about how the devil should shut the fiery gates because all these OUTSIDERS are ruining everything!”

Satirist Randy Rainbow offered a succinct, “Bye gurl. Amen.”

With a flood of social media posts compiling the many racist, homophobic, misogynistic and just plain cruel comments made by the right-wing radio host over the years, his supporters certainly made their voices heard too.

Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021: Photo Gallery

“A hero to many,” tweeted former Fox News host Glenn Beck. “An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio. Heavens gain, our loss.”

“Rush Limbaugh had unrelenting boldness to proclaim the truth,” tweeted former Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany. “Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career…I am the definition of a ‘Rush Baby,’ and it’s not just me. There are tens of thousands of us all across the conservative movement.”

Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, landing on what might be the flat-footed analogy of the day, called Limbaugh “the Muhammad Ali of radio,” while former Fox News staple Bill O’Reilly wrote, “History counts few entertainers among those who made a difference in the country. Rush Limbaugh did.”

Some in Hollywood were taking a “if you can’t say anything nice” approach. Tweeted actress Yvette Nicole Brown: “I heard Rush Limbaugh died.”

Here’s a sampling of today’s reactions…

 

