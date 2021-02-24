‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Singing Contest & ‘Real World’ New York Return Set At Paramount+

The influence of RuPaul’s Drag Race continues at ViacomCBS. The drag competition format is getting its own singing competition spin-off as part of Paramount+’s slate of reality and non-scripted series.

Drag Race producer World of Wonder is making Queen of the Universe, which will see drag queens from all around the world compete to see who is Queen of The Universe. Expect high heels and high octaves. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is also back for another season.

The streamer is also heading back to New York with the reality franchise that kicked it all off for MTV. The Real World Homecoming: New York will see the seven strangers that starred in the 1992 reality series from Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray return in a new multi-episode docuseries. It will launch March 4.

Paramount+/ViacomCBS Streaming Event: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Elsewhere, Road Rules is returning with a new roster of Road Warriors. The series ran between 1995 and 2007 for 14 seasons. These strangers will be abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries by boarding a restricted life in an RV, traveling from location to location. They will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs, and missions for money. If they last to the end of the trip, they walk away with the life-changing prize.

The Challenge: All Stars will see 22 contestants from the original Real World and Road Rules return for a second chance. They will compete for a $500,000 prize.

The reality slate was announced at Paramount+’s launch event by Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group.