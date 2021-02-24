‘Rugrats’: Original Voice Cast Members To Reunite For Series Revival At Paramount+

The Rugrats gang is coming back in more ways than one. Nickelodeon has revealed that the voice cast behind the original 1991 animated series will reprise their roles for the revival show at Paramount+.

Returning to voice the iconic cartoon toddlers are E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille). The CG-reimagining of the beloved series follows the toddlers as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view. You can watch a first-look clip above.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

Related Story 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Franchise To Expand With Launch Of Nickelodeon's Avatar Studios, Animated Theatrical Film In The Works

Paramount+/ViacomCBS Streaming Event: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

The original Rugrats series launched in August of 1991 and instantly became a groundbreaking phenomenon, spawning consumer products and three hit theatrical releases, and cemented its place in pop culture history through its iconic characters, storytelling and unique visual style. Rugrats was in production for nine seasons over the course of 13 years. The series earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards and its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The all-new Rugrats is based on the series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain. Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producers and Dave Pressler and Casey Leonard serve as co-executive producers, with Rachel Lipman as co-producer. Production is overseen by Mollie Freilich, Senior Manager, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.