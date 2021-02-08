Ruben Garcia To Direct ‘Tom Swift’ Planted Spinoff Episode Of ‘Nancy Drew’

EXCLUSIVE: The Tom Swift planted spinoff episode of The CW’s Nancy Drew has found its director. Ruben Garcia will direct the episode, which is set to air later this year.

Garcia, who is currently a primary director for CBS’ SEAL Team, directed The Haunting of Nancy Drew – the 16th episode of the first season of youth-skewing drama.

The episode will introduce the Swift character, played by Tian Richards, this season ahead of a potential spinoff series. The character, a Black, gay, billionaire inventor, is being introduced in the fifteenth episode of season two, and development is ongoing on the standalone project.

It harks back to similar case with The Flash, where the character was introduced in an episode of Arrow, while a standalone pilot episode was also developed. The CW is still deciding on which developments to move forward with for next season, and there’s a chance that Tom Swift may go straight-to-series if the network is hot on the character but doesn’t want to go through the pilot process due to the pandemic.

Tom Swift is considered one of The CW’s strongest early contenders for next season and the fact that it comes from CBS Studios may also help its chances.

In the Nancy Drew episode, Tom Swift will crash into one of the investigations explored by Drew, played by Kennedy McMann, which she interprets as supernatural and Swift believes to be cosmically paranormal.

Tom Swift comes from Nancy Drew co-creators/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, their Fake Empire banner and CBS Studios.

Co-created by Nancy Drew’s Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, with Cameron Johnson, Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular character, who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

Garcia has also recently directed episodes of Empire, Shameless, Star, and L.A.’s Finest as well as a separate episode of Nancy Drew’s second season. He began his career as an assistant director working under the mentorship of Christopher Chulack, with credits including Mayans M.C. and Animal Kingdom.

He is represented by Paradigm and Lighthouse Entertainment.