Roy Christopher Dies: Emmy-Winning Production Designer & Art Director Was 85

Roy Christopher, a 10-time Emmy winning production designer and art director whose credits include decades of work on Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy awards broadcasts, died of natural causes Tuesday, Feb. 2, at his home in West Hollywood. He was 85.

His death was confirmed by the Television Academy.

Art Directors Guild Nelson Coates said in a statement, “Roy Christopher was a legendary designer and gentleman who consistently raised the bar for excellence in production design through his career and by mentoring the next generation of designers. He was a major influencer on popular culture and the visual presentation of our industry to the world.”

In addition to the awards ceremony broadcasts, Christopher’s extensive roster of credits include art direction for all seasons of Welcome Back, Kotter, Wings, the original Murphy Brown, Frasier and Becker. Production design credits include many of those series in addition to Just Shoot Me!, American Playhouse, NewsRadio and Kristin.

Additional credits include The Midnight Special, Fame and TV specials starring Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Bing Crosby, Jack Benny and others.

Christopher is survived by wife Dorothy and brother Kenneth.