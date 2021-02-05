Rotterdam Film Festival Crowns Industry Winners

This year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has named the winners from its industry-focused programs Pro Days and Cinemart, which were held online this year.

A live-streamed event from Rotterdam saw various awards handed out, including the €20,000 Eurimages Co-production Development Award, which went to Cora by Evi Kalogiropoulou, produced by Neda Film (Greece). The jury described the film as “a supernatural drama featuring two unexpected female characters struggling for freedom and identity in a unique and colourful industrial setting”.

The ArteKino International Award, worth €6,000 to be put towards a project’s development, went to A Dutiful Wife by Haolu Wang, produced by Factory Gate Films (China). The Filmmore Post-production Award, worth €7,500 to be put towards VFX and post-production, went to Kabul Jan by Shahrbanoo Sadat, produced by Adomeit Film UG (Germany), Adomeit Film ApS (Denmark), Wolf Pictures (Afghanistan).

The Wouter Barendrecht Award, worth €5,000 and eligible for projects where the director is under 35, went to De Maalstroom by Teddy Cherim, produced by Graniet Film (Netherlands). Finally, IFFR Young Film Critics Award, worth €2,500, went to Viêt And Nam by Truong Minh Quý, produced by Epicmedia Productions Inc (Vietnam/Philippines).

Head of IFFR Pro Marit van den Elshout: “We have truly enjoyed our first-ever online edition of IFFR Pro Days. We’ve seen two weeks of interaction and connection with producers in the Rotterdam Lab, project teams in CineMart, filmmakers with films in the festival programme and attending film professionals. The resilience of the film industry and the dedication to connect and exchange was inspiring after months of planning this online edition. We felt the energy transcend the screen and believe we have been able to foster new collaborations that will drive our industry forward. We hope to take the success of this experience, our expanded skill-set and a renewed spark with us into future editions.”