Roselyn Sánchez, Sylvia Sáenz & Jeimy Osorio Join Kate Del Castillo In Peacock’s ‘Armas De Mujer’

Peacock is rounding out cast for its upcoming dramedy series Armas De Mujer. Roselyn Sánchez (Devious Maids, Grand Hotel), Sylvia Sáenz (Betty en NY, 100 días para enamorarnos) and Jeimy Osorio (La suerte de Loli, Betty en NY) will join previously announced Kate del Castillo in the series set for premiere later this year. Armas De Mujer hails from the team behind Telmundo’s hit La Reina del Sur, which stars del Castillo.

Created by José Luis Acosta., in Armas De Mujer, four women suffer their worst nightmare after the police arrest their husbands for being linked to the same criminal organization. Accustomed to a life of abundance, they will now need to join forces in the most unusual manner.

Del Castillo stars as Ángela, the wife of the cartel’s accountant and the fortuitous leader of the group of women who have gone from being care-free wives living in luxurious homes, to using all the weapons at their disposal just to survive.

Sánchez portrays Sofía, the tough wife to the cartel’s assassin. Sáenz plays Viri, wife to one of the top chiefs in the hierarchy of the cartel. Osorio is Esme, the independent and courageous wife to the head of the cartel’s assassins.

Armas De Mujer is produced by Telemundo Global Studios. Showrunner Marcos Santana serves as executive producer alongside Mariana Iskandarani. The series is directed by Enrique Begné and Claudia Pedraza.