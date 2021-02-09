Rose Rollins To Star In Women’s Basketball Drama For Spectrum Originals & BET From Pam Veasey, Paramount TV Studios & Made Up Stories

Rose Rollins, who has appeared in Condor and The Catch, is to star in a drama set in the high-stakes world of women’s basketball for Spectrum Originals and BET.

Long Slow Exhale comes from Pam Veasey, co-showrunner of Spectrum’s LA’s Finest, director and executive producer, Anton Cropper, who has helmed episodes of the Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba drama and Black-ish, and LA’s Finest and Chicago P.D. co-exec producer John Dove.

Big Little Lies EP Bruna Papandrea and Tell Me Your Secrets EP Casey Haver will executive produce for Made Up Stories.

The series follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), a successful Head Coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career shattering sexual abuse scandal. Sorting through the secrets to unravel the truth, she is forced to make decisions that will affect her, her family and the young female athletes that depend on her.

The series will premiere on Spectrum and after a nine-month exclusive run will air in the second windown on BET.

It is the latest co-production between the Charter Communications-backed company and ViacomCBS; Spectrum and Paramount Network previously partnered on Southern Gothic drama Paradise Lost from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, and are working on a Tammy Wynette limited series starring Jessica Chastain for Spectrum and Paramount+.

“I’m so happy that Pam and Anton are back home at Spectrum Originals — along with Bruna they are a true dream team,” said Katherine Pope, Head of Spectrum Originals. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Rose into the family — her strength, empathy and brilliance convinced us all that she was our J.C.”

“We look forward to partnering with Spectrum Originals and our sister brand Paramount Television Studios to give viewers more of the premium content and dynamic storytelling they love and expect from the brand,” added Traci Blackwell, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, BET. “We are excited to have Rose join the BET family and, with this series, continue to expand the dimensions of Black women in leading roles on screen.”

Paramount Television Studios President Nicole Clemens said, “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Pam, Anton, Bruna, John, Casey and Rose in telling this story, which beyond its appeal as a compelling mystery drama, also explores so many issues at the forefront of our culture, told in the high-stakes, adrenaline-filled arena of elite women’s college basketball.”

Rollins is represented by Alex Cole at Elevate Entertainment, Stephen LaManna at Innovative Artists, and Neil Meyer at Meyer & Downs.