Rose McGowan Says She Won’t Return To USA To Live After Move To Mexico

Rose McGowan
ABC News

Outspoken actress Rose McGowan has moved to Mexico and says she will never return to live in the USA.

Speaking on the YouTube series The Dab Roast, McGowan said she moved to Mexico in early 2020.

“I just got my permanent residency card from Mexico, and I’m so grateful to have it,” McGowan said. “This is a really healing land here and it is truly magical.”

When asked if she’d ever come back to the US, she said, “No, never.”

An early accuser of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and critic of the #MeToo movement, McGowan is known for her role on TV’s supernatural series Charmed and film appearances in The Doom Generation, Scream, Going All The Way, Devil in the Flesh, and Grindhouse.

McGowan said last year that she was moving becuase ” I knew it was going to get really bad in America and I had a moment to figure out where I wanted to be. My lease was up in New York so I came here to Mexico where I’m living for a third of the price.”

