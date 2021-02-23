Ronald D. Moore Developing Magic Kingdom TV Universe Projects At Disney+

For All Mankind executive producer Ron Moore is bringing the Magic Kingdom Universe to Disney+.

Moore is developing multiple TV projects at the streaming service which will be set at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, sources close to the situation tell Deadline.

Moore will write and executive produce the first project, titled The Society of Explorers and Adventurers,

a series from 20th TV set in the Magic Kingdom Universe, where the themed lands and characters of the Disney parks and classic films all actually exist in another reality.

Moore also is said to be working in close collaboration with the Disney Imagineering Team on other projects that would be the first part of a universe similar to Marvel but set in the Magic Kingdom. Moore would oversee the entire franchise. Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis of Moore’s Tall Ship Productions are also involved in all the projects.

Disney+ and 20th TV declined comment.

The Disney+ projects come on the heels of Moore’s recently signed multiyear overall deal with Disney’s 20th TV.

The first project under that deal is a Swiss Family Robinson series at Disney+, which Moore is teaming on with Crazy Rich Asians director John M. Chu. Moore currently serves as executive producer on Starz’s Outlander and Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, produced by Sony TV, where he was previously under a deal.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.