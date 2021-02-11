Rom Com Pictures Launches; Production Company To Focus On Inclusive Romance Movies

EXCLUSIVE: In an effort to expand the scope of representation and inclusion in the TV movie space, producers Jessica Yingling and Adam Ripp have launched Rom Com Pictures, which aims to develop and produce inclusive romance movies written by underrepresented writers whose stories appeal to audiences of all ages.

“At Rom Com Pictures, diversity isn’t just a buzzword, it’s what we stand for,” said Yingling. “We have a true desire and passion to leverage our relationships in Hollywood and our expertise in development and filmmaking in order to amplify these marginalized voices. Adam and I are dedicated to creating a space where artists feel free and supported to express their unique personal visions.”

“Diversity and inclusivity doesn’t start and finish with the casting process,” added Ripp. “The origin of the story is where it all begins, with each writer bringing their characters to life through creativity and personal experience. Here, the believability and truth of each character is forged with nuance and heart specific to the individual writer. By engaging writers from different backgrounds, we are able to foster these wonderful stories and create entertainment that is truly representative of different experiences and cultures.”

Rom Com’s current slate of projects includes 16 completed scripts and 30 fully-developed pitches with budgets ranging from $2-5M. Over the last year, Rom Com Pictures partnered with ProPath Screenwriting to create an in-house, self-generating pipeline devoted to developing romantic comedy scripts. The company’s slate comes from women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Upcoming titles include: