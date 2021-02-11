Rom Com Pictures Launches; Production Company To Focus On Inclusive Romance Movies

EXCLUSIVE: In an effort to expand the scope of representation and inclusion in the TV movie space, producers Jessica Yingling and Adam Ripp have launched Rom Com Pictures, which aims to develop and produce inclusive romance movies written by underrepresented writers whose stories appeal to audiences of all ages.
“At Rom Com Pictures, diversity isn’t just a buzzword, it’s what we stand for,” said Yingling. “We have a true desire and passion to leverage our relationships in Hollywood and our expertise in development and filmmaking in order to amplify these marginalized voices. Adam and I are dedicated to creating a space where artists feel free and supported to express their unique personal visions.”
Related Story
New Hollywood Podcast: 'One Night In Miami's Kingsley Ben-Adir Talks Playing Malcolm X, Ice Cream And '90s Rave Music
“Diversity and inclusivity doesn’t start and finish with the casting process,” added Ripp. “The origin of the story is where it all begins, with each writer bringing their characters to life through creativity and personal experience. Here, the believability and truth of each character is forged with nuance and heart specific to the individual writer. By engaging writers from different backgrounds, we are able to foster these wonderful stories and create entertainment that is truly representative of different experiences and cultures.”
Rom Com’s current slate of projects includes 16 completed scripts and 30 fully-developed pitches with budgets ranging from $2-5M. Over the last year, Rom Com Pictures partnered with ProPath Screenwriting to create an in-house, self-generating pipeline devoted to developing romantic comedy scripts. The company’s slate comes from women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Upcoming titles include:
- BARREL OF LOVE by multi-racial writer Raeann Giles.
- CHRISTMAS IN JULY by Maggie Maloney, recipient of the George Burns & Gracie Allen Fellowship in Comedy.
- CHRISTMAS MAGIC AT HOLLY OAKS by Trinidadian-American novelist Racquel Henry which features a Trinidadian protagonist.
- FATHERS OF THE BRIDE, an LGBTQ+ love story based upon the upcoming novel of the same name by three-time Lambda Literary Award-winning writer Marshall Thornton.
- RACING TO ROMANCE by J.R. and Amy Woods, the latter a novelist with nearly two dozen published romance and mystery books.
- SANTA SCHOOL by Robert Kahn, a United States Marine-turned-writer who has sold and optioned numerous features and TV pilots in the family genre.
- SPRINGTIME IN SEVILLE by Cathy Padilla, a first generation Spanish-American writer who runs the largest Hallmark fans group on Facebook with more than 27,000 members.
- THE CHRISTMAS THEY MET by award-winning LGBTQ+ filmmaker Jack Sanderson (BECOMING SANTA).
- THE ROMANCE WHISPERER by Samantha Herman, a veteran writer with four projects currently in development at the Hallmark Channel.
- THE WRIGHT DUDE, a multi-racial, LGBTQ+ love story by 2019 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Intensive Program fellow Skye Emerson who in 2020 was selected by the International Screenwriters Association as one of the “Top 25 Screenwriters to Watch.”
- YULETIDE QUEEN by Ernie Bustamante, an ABC/Disney Writing Program alum who has sold TV pilots and movies to ABC, FOX, Freeform, Disney, and Nickelodeon, among others.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.