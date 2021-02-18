‘Rocks’ & ‘His House’ Win Big At British Independent Film Awards

Sarah Gavron’s Rocks and Remi Weekes’ His House scooped five and four awards respectively, while Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for The Father, at tonight’s British Independent Film Awards, held virtually this year. Scroll down for the full list of winners.

Rocks was crowned Best British Independent Film, beating strong competition from the likes of Saint Maud and The Father. The film, a social drama about a group of schoolgirls and shot largely with non-actors, also took Best Supporting Actress (Kosar Ali) and Best Supporting Actor (D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu), as well as Most Promising Newcomer (Kosar Ali again) and Best Casting (Lucy Pardee).

It was also a great night for the claustrophobic horror His House, with Remi Weekes picking up Best Director, Wunmi Mosaku winning Best Actress, and the film picking up two below-the-line prizes: Best Effects (Pedro Sabrosa and Stefano Pepin) and Best Production Design (Jacqueline Abrahams).

Anthony Hopkins was named Best Actor for his lead turn in The Father, while that film also picked up Best Screenplay for writer-director Florian Zeller and Best Editing for Yorgos Lamprinos.

Horror Saint Maud, which just got released in the U.S. by A24, picked up two prizes, the Debut Director award for Rose Glass and Best Cinematography (Ben Fordesman).

Riz Ahmed won Debut Screenwriter for Mogul Mowgli, while the film also took Best Music (Paul Corley). Oscar contender Nomadland won the Best International Film prize.

Winners were announced this eve during a live streamed ceremony fronted by Harry Potter star Tom Felton. Guest presenters included Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Full 2021 BIFA Winners:

Best British Independent Film

CALM WITH HORSES Nick Rowland, Joe Murtagh, Daniel Emmerson

THE FATHER Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne

HIS HOUSE Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward King, Roy Lee, Aidan Elliott, Arnon Milchan

ROCKS Sarah Gavron, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen

SAINT MAUD Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman, Andrea Cornwell

Best Director

SARAH GAVRON Rocks [associate director Anu Henriques]

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

NICK ROWLAND Calm With Horses

REMI WEEKES His House

FLORIAN ZELLER The Father

Best Screenplay

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON Rocks

BASSAM TARIQ, RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli

REMI WEEKES His House

FLORIAN ZELLER, CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON The Father

Best Actress

BUKKY BAKRAY Rocks

MORFYDD CLARK Saint Maud

CLARE DUNNE Herself

WUNMI MOSAKU His House

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH Luxor

Best Actor

RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli

ṢỌPẸ́ DÌRÍSÙ His House

AMIR EL-MASRY Limbo

ANTHONY HOPKINS The Father

COSMO JARVIS Calm With Horses

Best Supporting Actress

NIAMH ALGAR Calm With Horses

KOSAR ALI Rocks

JENNIFER EHLE Saint Maud

ASHLEY MADEKWE County Lines

FIONA SHAW Kindred

Best Supporting Actor

HARRIS DICKINSON County Lines

BARRY KEOGHAN Calm With Horses

ALYY KHAN Mogul Mowgli

MERAB NINIDZE The Courier

D’ANGELOU OSEI KISSIEDU Rocks

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)

HENRY BLAKE County Lines

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

EVA RILEY Perfect 10

NICK ROWLAND Calm With Horses

REMI WEEKES His House

Breakthrough Producer

DOUGLAS COX Host [also produced by Emily Gotto, Samuel Zimmerman]

DANIEL EMMERSON Calm With Horses

IRUNE GURTUBAI Limbo [also produced by Angus Lamont]

OLIVER KASSMAN Saint Maud [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

EDWARD KING, MARTIN GENTLES His House [also produced by Aidan Elliott, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan]

Debut Screenwriter

RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli [also written by Bassam Tariq]

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON Rocks

JOE MURTAGH Calm With Horses

REMI WEEKES His House

Most Promising Newcomer

NIAMH ALGAR Calm With Horses

KOSAR ALI Rocks

BUKKY BAKRAY Rocks

FRANKIE BOX Perfect 10

CONRAD KHAN County Lines

Best Documentary

THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM Daniel Gordon, Stan Grant, Sarah Thomson, Nick Batzias, Virginia Whitwell, John Battsek

BEING A HUMAN PERSON Fred Scott, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison

THE REASON I JUMP Jerry Rothwell, Jeremy Dear, Stevie Lee, Al Morrow

RISING PHOENIX Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Greg Nugent, John Battsek, Tatyana McFadden

WHITE RIOT Rubika Shah, Ed Gibbs

The Raindance Discovery Award

JUSTINE Jamie Patterson, Jeff Murphy, Jason Rush, Sarah Drew, Julius Beltrame

LOOTED Rene van Pannevis, Kefi Chadwick, Jennifer Eriksson, Jessie Mangum

ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES Yemi Bamiro, Will Thorne

PERFECT 10 Eva Riley, Jacob Thomas, Bertrand Faivre, Valentina Brazzini

ROSE: A LOVE STORY Jennifer Sheridan, April Kelley, Sara Huxley, Matt Stokoe, Rob Taylor, Sophie Rundle

Best British Short Film

FILIPIÑANA Rafael Manuel, Naomi Pacifique

THE FORGOTTEN C Molly Manning Walker, Jessi Gutch

THE LONG GOODBYE Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed, Tom Gardner

MANDEM John Ogunmuyiwa, Emily Everdee

SUDDEN LIGHT Sophie Littman, Tom Wood

Best International Independent Film

BABYTEETH Shannon Murphy, Rita Kalnejais, Alex White

LES MISÉRABLES Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti, Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral

NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS Eliza Hittman, Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy

NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey

NOTTURNO Gianfranco Rosi, Donatella Palermo, Paolo Del Brocco, Serge Lalou, Camille Laemlé, Orwa Nyrabia, Eva-Maria Weerts

Best Casting

SHAHEEN BAIG Calm With Horses

KHARMEL COCHRANE Saint Maud

CARMEN CUBA His House

DAN JACKSON Limbo

LUCY PARDEE Rocks

Best Cinematography

NICK COOKE Limbo

BEN FORDESMAN Saint Maud

HÉLÈNE LOUVART Rocks

ANNIKA SUMMERSON Mogul Mowgli

JO WILLEMS His House

Best Costume Design

MICHELE CLAPTON The Secret Garden

RUKA JOHNSON Rocks

TINA KALIVAS Saint Maud

MICHAEL O’CONNOR Ammonite

CHARLOTTE WALTER Misbehaviour

Best Editing

JULIA BLOCH His House

YORGOS LAMPRINOS The Father

MAYA MAFFIOLI Rocks

BRENNA RANGOTT Host

MARK TOWNS Saint Maud

Best Effects

AGNES ASPLUND, MARTIN MALMQVIST Undergods

SCOTT MACINTYRE, BARIŞ KARELI, KRISTYAN MALLETT Saint Maud

PEDRO SABROSA, STEFANO PEPIN His House

Best Make Up & Hair Design

JACQUETTA LEVON Saint Maud

SHARON A MARTIN His House

IVANA PRIMORAC Ammonite

NORA ROBERTSON Rocks

JILL SWEENEY Misbehaviour

Best Music

ROQUE BAÑOS His House

PAUL CORLEY Mogul Mowgli

NAINITA DESAI The Reason I Jump

CONNIE FARR, EMILIE LEVIENAISE-FARROUCH Rocks

ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI Saint Maud

Best Production Design

JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS His House

CRISTINA CASALI Misbehaviour

PETER FRANCIS The Father

MARKETA KORINKOVA, ELO SOODE Undergods

PAULINA RZESZOWSKA Saint Maud

Best Sound

ADRIAN BELL, GLENN FREEMANTLE, FRANK KRUSE, BRENDAN NICHOLSON, RICHARD PRYKE His House

PAUL DAVIES, SIMON FARMER, ANDREW SKIRK Saint Maud

PAUL DAVIES, ROBERT FARR, NIGEL ALBERMANICHE, IAN MORGAN Mogul Mowgli

NICK RYAN, BEN BAIRD, SARA DE OLIVEIRA LIMA The Reason I Jump

CALUM SAMPLE Host