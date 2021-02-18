‘Rocks’ & ‘His House’ Win Big At British Independent Film Awards

Sarah Gavron’s Rocks and Remi Weekes’ His House scooped five and four awards respectively, while Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for The Father, at tonight’s British Independent Film Awards, held virtually this year. Scroll down for the full list of winners.
Rocks was crowned Best British Independent Film, beating strong competition from the likes of Saint Maud and The Father. The film, a social drama about a group of schoolgirls and shot largely with non-actors, also took Best Supporting Actress (Kosar Ali) and Best Supporting Actor (D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu), as well as Most Promising Newcomer (Kosar Ali again) and Best Casting (Lucy Pardee).
It was also a great night for the claustrophobic horror His House, with Remi Weekes picking up Best Director, Wunmi Mosaku winning Best Actress, and the film picking up two below-the-line prizes: Best Effects (Pedro Sabrosa and Stefano Pepin) and Best Production Design (Jacqueline Abrahams).
Anthony Hopkins was named Best Actor for his lead turn in The Father, while that film also picked up Best Screenplay for writer-director Florian Zeller and Best Editing for Yorgos Lamprinos.
Horror Saint Maud, which just got released in the U.S. by A24, picked up two prizes, the Debut Director award for Rose Glass and Best Cinematography (Ben Fordesman).
Riz Ahmed won Debut Screenwriter for Mogul Mowgli, while the film also took Best Music (Paul Corley). Oscar contender Nomadland won the Best International Film prize.
Winners were announced this eve during a live streamed ceremony fronted by Harry Potter star Tom Felton. Guest presenters included Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Full 2021 BIFA Winners:
Best British Independent Film
CALM WITH HORSES Nick Rowland, Joe Murtagh, Daniel Emmerson
THE FATHER Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne
HIS HOUSE Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward King, Roy Lee, Aidan Elliott, Arnon Milchan
ROCKS Sarah Gavron, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen
SAINT MAUD Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman, Andrea Cornwell
Best Director
SARAH GAVRON Rocks [associate director Anu Henriques]
ROSE GLASS Saint Maud
NICK ROWLAND Calm With Horses
REMI WEEKES His House
FLORIAN ZELLER The Father
Best Screenplay
ROSE GLASS Saint Maud
THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON Rocks
BASSAM TARIQ, RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli
REMI WEEKES His House
FLORIAN ZELLER, CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON The Father
Best Actress
BUKKY BAKRAY Rocks
MORFYDD CLARK Saint Maud
CLARE DUNNE Herself
WUNMI MOSAKU His House
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH Luxor
Best Actor
RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli
ṢỌPẸ́ DÌRÍSÙ His House
AMIR EL-MASRY Limbo
ANTHONY HOPKINS The Father
COSMO JARVIS Calm With Horses
Best Supporting Actress
NIAMH ALGAR Calm With Horses
KOSAR ALI Rocks
JENNIFER EHLE Saint Maud
ASHLEY MADEKWE County Lines
FIONA SHAW Kindred
Best Supporting Actor
HARRIS DICKINSON County Lines
BARRY KEOGHAN Calm With Horses
ALYY KHAN Mogul Mowgli
MERAB NINIDZE The Courier
D’ANGELOU OSEI KISSIEDU Rocks
The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)
HENRY BLAKE County Lines
ROSE GLASS Saint Maud
EVA RILEY Perfect 10
NICK ROWLAND Calm With Horses
REMI WEEKES His House
Breakthrough Producer
DOUGLAS COX Host [also produced by Emily Gotto, Samuel Zimmerman]
DANIEL EMMERSON Calm With Horses
IRUNE GURTUBAI Limbo [also produced by Angus Lamont]
OLIVER KASSMAN Saint Maud [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
EDWARD KING, MARTIN GENTLES His House [also produced by Aidan Elliott, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan]
Debut Screenwriter
RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli [also written by Bassam Tariq]
ROSE GLASS Saint Maud
THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON Rocks
JOE MURTAGH Calm With Horses
REMI WEEKES His House
Most Promising Newcomer
NIAMH ALGAR Calm With Horses
KOSAR ALI Rocks
BUKKY BAKRAY Rocks
FRANKIE BOX Perfect 10
CONRAD KHAN County Lines
Best Documentary
THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM Daniel Gordon, Stan Grant, Sarah Thomson, Nick Batzias, Virginia Whitwell, John Battsek
BEING A HUMAN PERSON Fred Scott, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison
THE REASON I JUMP Jerry Rothwell, Jeremy Dear, Stevie Lee, Al Morrow
RISING PHOENIX Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Greg Nugent, John Battsek, Tatyana McFadden
WHITE RIOT Rubika Shah, Ed Gibbs
The Raindance Discovery Award
JUSTINE Jamie Patterson, Jeff Murphy, Jason Rush, Sarah Drew, Julius Beltrame
LOOTED Rene van Pannevis, Kefi Chadwick, Jennifer Eriksson, Jessie Mangum
ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES Yemi Bamiro, Will Thorne
PERFECT 10 Eva Riley, Jacob Thomas, Bertrand Faivre, Valentina Brazzini
ROSE: A LOVE STORY Jennifer Sheridan, April Kelley, Sara Huxley, Matt Stokoe, Rob Taylor, Sophie Rundle
Best British Short Film
FILIPIÑANA Rafael Manuel, Naomi Pacifique
THE FORGOTTEN C Molly Manning Walker, Jessi Gutch
THE LONG GOODBYE Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed, Tom Gardner
MANDEM John Ogunmuyiwa, Emily Everdee
SUDDEN LIGHT Sophie Littman, Tom Wood
Best International Independent Film
BABYTEETH Shannon Murphy, Rita Kalnejais, Alex White
LES MISÉRABLES Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti, Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral
NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS Eliza Hittman, Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy
NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey
NOTTURNO Gianfranco Rosi, Donatella Palermo, Paolo Del Brocco, Serge Lalou, Camille Laemlé, Orwa Nyrabia, Eva-Maria Weerts
Best Casting
SHAHEEN BAIG Calm With Horses
KHARMEL COCHRANE Saint Maud
CARMEN CUBA His House
DAN JACKSON Limbo
LUCY PARDEE Rocks
Best Cinematography
NICK COOKE Limbo
BEN FORDESMAN Saint Maud
HÉLÈNE LOUVART Rocks
ANNIKA SUMMERSON Mogul Mowgli
JO WILLEMS His House
Best Costume Design
MICHELE CLAPTON The Secret Garden
RUKA JOHNSON Rocks
TINA KALIVAS Saint Maud
MICHAEL O’CONNOR Ammonite
CHARLOTTE WALTER Misbehaviour
Best Editing
JULIA BLOCH His House
YORGOS LAMPRINOS The Father
MAYA MAFFIOLI Rocks
BRENNA RANGOTT Host
MARK TOWNS Saint Maud
Best Effects
AGNES ASPLUND, MARTIN MALMQVIST Undergods
SCOTT MACINTYRE, BARIŞ KARELI, KRISTYAN MALLETT Saint Maud
PEDRO SABROSA, STEFANO PEPIN His House
Best Make Up & Hair Design
JACQUETTA LEVON Saint Maud
SHARON A MARTIN His House
IVANA PRIMORAC Ammonite
NORA ROBERTSON Rocks
JILL SWEENEY Misbehaviour
Best Music
ROQUE BAÑOS His House
PAUL CORLEY Mogul Mowgli
NAINITA DESAI The Reason I Jump
CONNIE FARR, EMILIE LEVIENAISE-FARROUCH Rocks
ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI Saint Maud
Best Production Design
JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS His House
CRISTINA CASALI Misbehaviour
PETER FRANCIS The Father
MARKETA KORINKOVA, ELO SOODE Undergods
PAULINA RZESZOWSKA Saint Maud
Best Sound
ADRIAN BELL, GLENN FREEMANTLE, FRANK KRUSE, BRENDAN NICHOLSON, RICHARD PRYKE His House
PAUL DAVIES, SIMON FARMER, ANDREW SKIRK Saint Maud
PAUL DAVIES, ROBERT FARR, NIGEL ALBERMANICHE, IAN MORGAN Mogul Mowgli
NICK RYAN, BEN BAIRD, SARA DE OLIVEIRA LIMA The Reason I Jump
CALUM SAMPLE Host
