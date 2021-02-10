LL Cool J, The Go-Go’s, Tina Turner & Carole King Among 2021 Rock Hall Nominees

Carole King, LL Cool J, Tina Turner and the New York Dolls are among this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees getting another chance at induction, while first-timers include Iron Maiden, the Go-Go’s and, surprisingly, Dionne Warwick.

The final selection of inductees will be announced in May, with the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to take place in Cleveland this fall.

To be eligible, artists or bands must have released a commercial recording at least 25 years prior to nomination, allowing Foo Fighters to join the fray. In all, seven of the 16 nominees are on the ballot for the first time: Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Mary J. Blige, Fela Kuti, and Warwick.

Previous nominees getting another chance at the Hall include Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, Carole King, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner.

Tina Turner 1980s Everett Collection

If elected, both King and Turner will be the second and third female artists to be inducted twice: King has been inducted as a songwriter, and Turner was inducted in 1991 as part of the duo Ike and Tina Turner. (The first female artist inducted twice was Stevie Nicks, who is a Hall of Famer as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac.)

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters is already in the Hall as well, having been inducted with Nirvana.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates” says John Sykes, Chairman, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

The nomination of the New York Dolls, the seminal, if short-lived, proto-punk glitter band of the early 1970s downtown Manhattan scene arrives following the death last month of guitarist Sylvain Sylvain. The sole surviving original Doll is singer-actor David Johansen.

Fans can vote through April 30 for the annual special fan-vote award at rockhall.com.

New York Dolls Everett Collection

The following is the complete list of 2021 nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

JAY-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick