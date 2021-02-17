You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jimmy Kimmel Says Mitch McConnell “Blew It” With Trump Acquittal Vote During Impeachment Trial

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Robert Maxwell TV Drama Being Developed At Working Title Based On Book By ‘A Very English Scandal’ Author

Robert Maxwell
Robert Maxwell, Chairman of the Mirror Group Newspapers, in his office. PA URN: 1069309. (Press Association via AP) AP

Working Title has optioned TV rights to author John Preston’s (A Very English Scandal, The Dig) new non-fiction book Fall: the Mystery of Robert Maxwell.

The book, published by Viking on February 4, chronicles the business tycoon’s rise, scandalous fall and untimely death. A Czech immigrant to the UK, Maxwell built a publishing empire, and became an MP, before he was found dead overboard from his yacht in 1991; it was posthumously discovered that he had improperly used funds from the Mirror Publishing group’s pension pot to cover his other companies from bankruptcy. His youngest child is Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently charged with sex trafficking crimes related to her links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Working Title’s Head of Drama Surian Fletcher-Jones will oversee the project’s development as a limited series, which will be produced by the company’s founders Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

“Robert Maxwell is one of the fascinating, complex figures of the 20th Century and I think Working Title are the perfect people to turn it into a television series,” said Preston. The author is repped by Yasmin McDonald at United Agents and Natasha Fairweather at Rogers Coleridge & White.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad