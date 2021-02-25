‘Resident Evil’ Duo Paul W.S. Anderson & Milla Jovovich Team With Dave Bautista For George R.R. Martin Adaptation ‘In The Lost Lands’ — EFM

Here’s a hot one. Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson is teaming with Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista (Guardians Of The Galaxy) on fantasy-adventure movie In The Lost Lands, which is based on the short story by Game Of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin.

The movie will follow a queen, desperate to obtain the gift of shape shifting, who makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the ‘Lost Lands’, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.

FilmNation is launching the project at next week’s virtual EFM. CAA is arranging the film’s financing and will rep domestic rights.

Anderson has written the script. Producers are Jeremy Bolt (Resident Evil), Anderson, Jovovich, Bautista and Jonathan Meisner, through their production company Dream Bros Entertainment, and Constantin Werner.

A previous iteration of the project launched for the Berlin market six years ago but this one has new creative and financial elements. The project is good news for those in the hunt for big-canvas fare at the EFM. Lionsgate’s Eli Roth video game adaptation Borderlands is another in that sphere.

Anderson is represented by Key Creatives. Jovovich is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman Warrant Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman. Bautista is represented by CAA, Meisner Entertainment Group, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.