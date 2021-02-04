Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sony Pictures Classics Updates Release Plans For ‘French Exit’, ‘Truffle Hunters’, ‘Human Factor’, ‘The Father’ & More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Resident Evil’ Reboot Sets End Of Summer Theatrical Debut

Resident Evil
Sony

Constantin’s new Resident Evil distributed by Sony Screen Gems has been set to open on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 this year. Paramount’s Jackass is the only other major studio wide release scheduled at that time.

This is the movie we told you about that’s an origin story starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough. The story takes place on a fateful night in Raccoon City in 1998, and is directed and written by Johnannes Roberts.

Robert Kulzer, James Harris and Hartley Gorenstein produce. EPs are Martin Moszkowicz and Victor Hadida.

Sony has the movie in the U.S., Elevation in Canada, Constantin in German speaking countries, and Metropolitan in France with Sony handling the rest of the world.

The previous six Resident Evil movies have generated a total worldwide theatrical box office of $1.2 billion.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad