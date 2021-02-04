Rennie Davis Dies: ‘Chicago 7’ Radical And TV Documentary Subject Was 80

Rennie Davis, one of the leading radicals of the 1960s who later recapped those days in numerous television documentaries on the era, has died. He was 80 years old and died Tuesday in Berthoud, Colorado of lymphoma, according to his wife. who announced the death on his Facebook page.

A leading opponent of the US involvement in the Vietnam war, Davis was one of the top people in Students for a Democratic Society and the National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam.

The S.D.S., as it was usually referred to, was a key mobilizing force for numerous anti-war rallies. Their apex came in 1968 in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, where Davis was one of the organizers of a massive protest that joined with the Yippies in an attempt to upstage the nomination of VP Hubert Humphrey as the party’s candidate.

The rally by the groups at Chicago’s Grant Park on Aug. 27 turned into a brawl with riot-helmeted police, which was later termed a “police riot” by an investigating commission.