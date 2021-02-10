‘Red Bird Lane’ Psychological Thriller Pilot Not Going Forward At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has opted not to proceed with Red Bird Lane, its drama pilot starring Susan Sarandon.

Red Bird Lane, written by Sara Gran and directed by David Slade, is a psychological thriller that follows eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house, all for different reasons. Upon their mysterious and coincidental arrival, the strangers realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them.

Kiersey Clemons, Isidora Goreshter, Danny Huston, Ash Santos, Fiana Dourif, Dizzie Harris, Tara Lynne Barr and Crispin Glover co-starred in the pilot, executive produced by Gran, Slade, John Wells and Erin Jontow. Warner Bros. Television was the studio.

HBO Max employs a mix of pilot and straight-to-series orders. The streamer recently picked up another drama pilot, Julia, to series.