Rebel Wilson To Star in Paramount Players Comedy ‘Senior Year’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson is set to star in the Paramount Players high school comedy Senior Year with Alex Hardcastle on board to direct. Wilson is also producing along with Todd Garner and Chris Bender. Brandon Scott Jones is writing the script based on a spec from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli.

The story follows a cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her. Jeremy Stein, Jake Wagner, Jake Weiner are exec producing.

Paramount Players has committed to creating hit genre films from unique, contemporary voices and properties and with Paramount Pictures tapping former Fox exec Jeremy Kramer to oversee the studio last year, development has begun to ramp up since the top of the year.

Wilson took a break in 2020 after a wildly busy 2019 that started with her New Line comedy Isn’t It Romantic. She followed that up with a starring role opposite Anne Hathaway in The Hustle and also had supporting roles in Jojo Rabbit and Cats. She is repped by WME in USA, Tavistock Wood in UK and Creative Representation in Australia.

Hardcastle is best known for his working in the TV world having worked several hit shows that include Love, Simon, You’re the Worst and Grace And Frankie. He is repped by CAA, Artists First, Kevin Marks at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Wilson and Jones know each other well with Jones penning the script to Isn’t It Romantic. He is repped by CAA, Artists First, Kevin Marks at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.