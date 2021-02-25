‘Pooch Perfect’ Host Rebel Wilson & Lisa Vanderpump Respond To “Devastating” Dognapping Of Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs

Pooch Perfect host Rebel Wilson and judge Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s two French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

“It’s absolutely awful…we’re just shocked and devastated and we hope everyone involved is alright,” the Cats and Isn’t It Romantic actress said during ABC’s leg of the Winter TCA tour on Thursday.

News broke Thursday morning that the “Sour Candy” and “Stupid Love” singer’s dog walker was shot Wednesday night in Hollywood and that her two French Bulldogs were stolen shortly after. With the dog walker in recovery, Lady Gaga is now offering a $500,000 reward to anyone who has the dogs.

Wilson, who said the dognapping and shooting happened in her neighborhood, joined fellow dog-lovers and Pooch Perfect judges Vanderpump, Dr. Callie Harris, Jorge Bendersky and executive producers Elan Gale and Sonya Wilkes, to tease the new ABC dog-grooming competition show. Vanderpump said she spoke with the singer’s family on Thursday morning.

“It’s devastating…I know those dogs personally, and she worships those dogs. We have that in common,” Vanderpump said of Lady Gaga and her pets.

With the devastation of the dognapping and other tragic stories surrounding dogs and puppy mills, Vanderpump said she thinks Pooch Perfect will bring some much needed pet-centered joy and love to audiences. The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.

Each week, teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination. Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the remaining teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk. The trio of celebrity judges – will vote on the canine creations and ultimately force one team back to the doghouse every week. It all leads up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted Pooch Perfect first place trophy.

Beyond Media Rights Limited produces the series. Elan Gale, Sonya Wilkes and Rebel Wilson serve as executive producers. Nicole Anthony, Mike Rosen, Carley Simpson and Matthew Silverberg serve as co-executive producers. ABC’s Pooch Perfect is based off of the Australian format.

Pooch Perfect will premiere on ABC Tuesday, March 30. See the series trailer above and a behind-the-scenes clip below.