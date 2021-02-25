‘Rebel’ Creator Krista Vernoff On Why Erin Brockovich-Inspired Series Is “Not A Traditional Legal Drama” – TCA

“I feel like we’ve made a show that is going to offer people some light in the darkness and some humor and some connection and some inspiration to understand that there’s always more you can do,” said Krista Vernoff creator and executive producer of ABC’s new Erin Brockovich-inspired series, Rebel.

Vernoff was joined at today’s TCA presentation by stars Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, and Sam Palladio as well as executive producer Erin Brockovich, who described the experience of watching her story on screen as “sureal”

“It’s surreal, but it’s also so fantastic and a release to see we’re not afraid to be imperfect. We’re not afraid to show you passion. We’re not afraid to be wrong,” said Brockovich.

Sagal stars as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

“What I love so much about Rebel is she can cross a few lines. She can go outside the box. She can push where maybe it would be within legal bounds. Not that she’s illegal but she just pushes a little bit further,” said Sagal. “She gathers knowledge from everywhere, she just takes it all, and then her primary purpose is to do the right thing is to fight for the right thing.”

On what drew her to the project, Sagal said “There’s a lot of messaging and service wrapped in entertainment. I find it was what attracted me to the project, was not only the amazing script and amazing people and Erin, but the messaging and the opportunity to be of service in some way, which is, I think, what we’re all looking to do.”

The series is slated to premiere April 8 on ABC and Vernoff made it clear to not expect a “traditional legal drama.”

“I’m not sure everyone understands how much this show is not a traditional legal drama,” said Vernoff. “The show is very sexy. It’s 10:00 PM on ABC. It’s sexy, it’s family, it’s friendship, it’s all of the human interactions with a legal element.”