‘Ray Donovan’ To Return With Feature-Length Film, Liev Schreiber Back & Will Co-Write Script, With Showrunner David Hollander To Direct

Ray Donovan fans will, after all, get a satisfactory ending to their favorite Showtime series.

The fixer is returning in a feature-length film, which will pick up where season seven left off after its surprise cancellation last year.

Liev Schreiber will return as Donovan and will co-write the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who will direct. Jon Voight will also reprise his role as Mickey Donovan, as will Kerris Dorsey as Ray’s daughter Bridget.

Production is tentatively scheduled to begin later this year in New York.

It comes after Showtime made the surprise decision to end the series in February 2020 with its seventh season. Hollander admitted that the show’s creative team had been blindsided by the decision and Schreiber took to social media to promise that “there will be more Ray Donovan”. The actor has kept his promise.

The film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.

Season seven [SPOILER ALERT] saw Donovan come as close as he’d ever done to things collapsing around him. He had been working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he made progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there were dangers from the past that required the Ray Donovan of old. Between NYC Mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggled to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself. And when Feratti’s corruption brought a piece of Mickey’s past (Voight) back to New York, Ray was forced to seek answers to long-buried questions. Despite the cliffhanger in the finale, Ray Donovan went full circle with Ray finally avenging his sister’s murder which kicked off the series in the pilot episode.

The Ray Donovan film is executive produced by David Hollander, Liev Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

“When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” said Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime. “And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series.”