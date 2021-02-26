BoulderLight Pictures’ J.D. Lifshitz And Raphael Margules Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Producing partners J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules have signed with Range Media Partners. They are the founders of BoulderLight Pictures, a Los Angeles based production company that focuses on high-concept, filmmaker driven genre stories.

“Raphael and JD are incredible producers whose friendship and love of cinema has taken them from their small neighborhood on Long Island to being Hollywood’s next great genre storytellers,” said Range Media Partner Jack Whigham. “Their unique point of view and keen understanding of all aspects of the industry are changing the way audiences experience and consume genre content, and we are thrilled to help them scare the hell out of you soon.”

Since founding BoulderLight in 2012, Lifshitz and Margules have produced 15 films under the banner, including the Contracted franchise, Dismissed, and Pledge. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, BoulderLight had a successful year in 2020, releasing four films, including the über-stylish action thriller Becky, starring Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, and Joel McHale. The film was selected to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival and was a critical and commercial success, bringing in over $1M at the domestic box office due largely to drive-in traffic while theaters remained closed.

“We are thrilled to be joining Range! From our first conversation, we were instantly drawn to their hustle and ambition.,” said J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules. “We look forward to an exciting future together and can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

The company’s next release – the terrifying Jewish horror film The Vigil, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and was selected to have its US premiere at SXSW. It is set to be released domestically this month following a successful international theatrical run. The Vigil boasts a certified fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Their most recent film, Wild Indian from indigenous filmmaker Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr stars Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Eisenberg, and Kate Bosworth, and premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. In addition to its diverse feature slate, the company has recently made the move into the serialized space, with several projects currently being developed.

BoulderLight has also benefited from a slew of strategic international partnerships, most notably with Hong Kong’s Making Film & Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment.