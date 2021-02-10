‘Qualityland’ & ‘A5’ Mike Judge Comedy Series Not Going Forward At HBO

Skip to main content
AP

EXCLUSIVE: HBO has opted not to proceed with comedy series Qualityland and limited comedy series A5, both from Mike Judge.

The premium cable network ordered the two shows as part of a new two-year overall deal the Silicon Valley co-creator signed with the premium cable network in early 2019.

Co-written and executive produced by Judge and Josh Lieb, Qualityland is based on the novel of the same name by Marc-Uwe Kling. Set in the very near future, it’s everything we have now, and more so. It’s the story of humanity’s struggle against the tyranny of convenience. But funny. HBO was to co-produce the series with Lionsgate. It is unclear whether the latter would shop the project elsewhere.

A5 was co-written by Judge and Etan Cohen. It is centers on a bioengineer who discovers the gene that makes a person an asshole and attempts to answer the questions nagging at all of us: Why do assholes exist? Why have they come to dominate our culture? And can they be cured?

