‘Punky Brewster’ Star Soleil Moon Frye Talks Reprising Childhood Role For Peacock: “You Can Call Me Punky Forever” – TCA

You can take Soleil Moon Frye out of Punky Brewster, but you can’t take Punky out of Frye, as actress said she and her character are nearly one in the same.

During Peacock’s leg of the TCA Winter Tour on Wednesday, Frye joined fellow cast members Quinn Copeland, Cherie Johnson, Laurien Lindsey Donzis and Freddie Prinze Jr. and executive producers Jim and Steve Armogida to tease the upcoming Peacock revival.

“Punky is such a part of me. I don’t know where she ends and I begin because we are so much the same,” Frye said during the panel.

The reboot sees Frye reprise her childhood role as the grown-up Punky Brewster, a single-mother of three trying to keep her life on track when she meets Izzy (Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punk a lot of her younger self. The “continuation,” as Frye dubbed the series, will also see Cherie Jonson pick up her original character, Donzis as Punky’s daughter Hannah, Prinze as ex-husband Travis and Oliver De Los Santos as Punky’s son Daniel.

On bringing back Punky Brewster, Frye said that she was excited to continue her character’s story and representing a different kind of family with the series. She said that during her first years as Punky, fans who experienced foster care or came from broken homes expressed their gratitude for the NBC show. With multiple generations set to experience the new Peacock show, Frye said she hopes to maintain that same responsibility of authentic and representative storytelling.

“I really hope that the generation that grew up with Punky loves it and that this whole new generation loves it just as much,” she said. “Punky forever. You can call me Punky forever, truly.”

All 10 episodes of the new Punky Brewster come to Peacock on Feb. 25. From UCP and Universal Television, divisions of Universal Studio Group, Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock, Grounded For Life). Frye serves as executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon (Punky Brewster, Family Matters, Silver Spoons) and Emmy-winning producer Jimmy Fox (The Arrangement, United Shades of America) of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company.